Miguel Cardoso makes special plea to Premier Soccer League which is set to benefit Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

While explaining why PSL must consider his plea, Cardoso gave an example of how Tunisian teams are granted ample time to play in CAF games.

"We wanted to have the weeks of the Champions League full so that we don't judge our players, and I would remind everybody that when there's a South African team playing in the Champions League, it's not only representing the club or the badge that we have on the jersey but South African football," the former Esperance coach stated.

“It's important that everybody knows that. When we try to clean the weeks from matches so that we can play Champions League on the right stages and be on the path to compete with the biggest teams, because the biggest teams in Africa, they don't play in the middle of the week, never, because their championship is not like that," the Portuguese tactician added.

“I'd like you to remember that I was on that side one year ago when I played the final of Esperance. We didn't ask to change matches because the calendar is done so that the teams don't play in the middle of the week, because they want Tunisian football to take the Champions League seriously, and everybody supporting the team that is there."