Miguel Cardoso laments 'not good condition of the pitch' despite Mamelodi Sundowns thrashing Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates - 'I prefer to play at Lucas Moripe'
The pitch at Loftus Stadium was muddy, with subpar grass during the match between Downs and Bucs, which displeased everyone, including Cardoso.
- Cardoso laments poor condition of Loftus
- Sundowns hammered Pirates in muddy pitch
- Downs opened a nine-point gap on Bucs