Miguel Cardoso admits Orlando Pirates are 'strong compared to the past' after Bucs frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Cardoso's admission
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has admitted their Premier Soccer League rivals, Orlando Pirates, are stronger than in previous seasons.
Citing the players who were signed to strengthen Bucs' playing unit, Cardoso has acknowledged the positive impact they have brought: a strengthened team.
Quality squad
“I’m not saying – what they did [in the market] was balance much more their team compared to what they had in the past,” Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“Now they can change players and keep a lot of pressure on the opposition, with the quality they bring from the bench… Guys, I’ve been here for one year, so I don’t know, but from what I heard before,they brought many qualities inside the team," he added.
“I asked my head analyst and assistant coach to make a list of all the players in the squad – of course I know them well, but when you see that players that were so important for them last year, this season, don’t even put the shirt on…"
Missing players
Going into the PSL showdown at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pirates did not have a number of their key players available. And given that they managed a 1-1 draw, Cardoso said all that is down to the strong squad Soweto giants enjoy.
"You then understand how strong the team is compared to the past – because there are a lot of players who don’t even put the shirt on, and I started from the striker [Mabasa], Mbatha doesn’t play, Van Rooyen – I can state many more," Cardoso explained.
“Even Rele, the second-best player last season, wasn’t playing, so I’m not saying they are better or worse because that doesn’t exist – you need to prove it every day, but according to the availability of players, I’m sure Ouaddou wanted Mofokeng on the bench and Sebelebele," he added.
“If they were not on the bench, it’s because they are not available – his team was not so strong, I told my guys; if we score first, they will not have weapons to score twice; if we take it to the last stages, it won’t be what happened in the cup."
“They wouldn’t have energy to bring on that could threaten us – and you saw how they tried to aggress us with Tito and Mbule – players who can’t go into the spaces like Mofokeng or Sebelebele as a winger could."
Laser focus on PSL
After elimination from the CAF Champions League, the Buccaneers are expected to employ a lot of energy and focus on the PSL title. This is the remaining premier trophy they can win this season.
After finishing as runners-up on three occasions under Jose Riveiro, Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes to break Sundowns' dominance in the PSL.
Other domestic competitions like the Carling Knockout Cup - where they are among the last four - and the Nedbank Cup are the other notable trophies Bucs aim to collect.