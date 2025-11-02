Miguel Cardoso admits Orlando Pirates are 'strong compared to the past' after Bucs frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Going into the PSL showdown at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pirates did not have a number of their key players available. And given that they managed a 1-1 draw, Cardoso said all that is down to the strong squad Soweto giants enjoy.

"You then understand how strong the team is compared to the past – because there are a lot of players who don’t even put the shirt on, and I started from the striker [Mabasa], Mbatha doesn’t play, Van Rooyen – I can state many more," Cardoso explained.

“Even Rele, the second-best player last season, wasn’t playing, so I’m not saying they are better or worse because that doesn’t exist – you need to prove it every day, but according to the availability of players, I’m sure Ouaddou wanted Mofokeng on the bench and Sebelebele," he added.

“If they were not on the bench, it’s because they are not available – his team was not so strong, I told my guys; if we score first, they will not have weapons to score twice; if we take it to the last stages, it won’t be what happened in the cup."

“They wouldn’t have energy to bring on that could threaten us – and you saw how they tried to aggress us with Tito and Mbule – players who can’t go into the spaces like Mofokeng or Sebelebele as a winger could."