VIDEO: Micah Richards is an Arsenal fan! Jamie Carragher gets CBS pundit into Gunners shirt following Sky Sports exchange in hilarious moment before Porto shoot-out victory

ArsenalChampions LeagueArsenal vs FC PortoFC Porto

Jamie Carragher got CBS pundit and Manchester City legend Micah Richards to wear an Arsenal shirt during Champions League clash against Porto.

  • Carragher got Richards to wear Arsenal shirt
  • Carragher called Richards an 'Arsenal fan' at Anfield
  • Arsenal beat FC Porto in penalties in the Champions League

