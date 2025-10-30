Mfundo Vilakazi draws Themba Zwane & Thembinkosi Lorch comparisons but not sure whether Kaizer Chiefs 'will be patient with him'

Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye concedes Vilakazi is the real deal, but is not sure whether the club will give him the needed time to peak.

“Mfundo is going to be like Lorch and Themba Zwane and will perform and start peaking at the age of 25 in my opinion,” he told iDiski Times.

“When you have natural talent and haven’t been properly developed, you do well against your peers. There is pressure in the U20 and U23 teams, but it’s different at the club level where you need consistency.

“He can become a star player, but that will depend on the coach if the coach believes in him and trusts him," Khanye continued.

"And the way they are playing him as a winger is demanding, and he struggles with one vs one situations.

"Taking someone on you have to decide early, and you have to be convincing, and Mfundo is not that person; he wants to pass because he’s technically good.

“I think he will mature when he reaches 24 years. I’m not sure if they will be patient with him, and it will also depend on the coach keeping him and playing him consistently," he concluded.