Mfundo Vilakazi draws Themba Zwane & Thembinkosi Lorch comparisons but not sure whether Kaizer Chiefs 'will be patient with him'
What has Vilakazi achieved this season?
The 19-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi has enjoyed a good campaign so far, especially with the national U20 team.
He was part of the squad that won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, played in Egypt recently, and played a crucial role as they reached the knockout phase of the U20 World Cup hosted by Chile.
His best contribution for Amakhosi this season was, arguably, against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup win that sealed their place in the group stage.
The stiff competition at Amakhosi
At just 19, Vilakazi has to show he is mature by consistently delivering for the Glamour Boys across all competitions.
It is the only way he can beat the likes of Pule Mmodi, Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba, Gaston Sirino, Mduduzi Shabalala, and the likes to the starting slot.
By providing assists and scoring, Vilakazi will surely get his chances for the Soweto giants.
Khanye not sure whether Chiefs will give Vilakazi time to fully mature
Former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye concedes Vilakazi is the real deal, but is not sure whether the club will give him the needed time to peak.
“Mfundo is going to be like Lorch and Themba Zwane and will perform and start peaking at the age of 25 in my opinion,” he told iDiski Times.
“When you have natural talent and haven’t been properly developed, you do well against your peers. There is pressure in the U20 and U23 teams, but it’s different at the club level where you need consistency.
“He can become a star player, but that will depend on the coach if the coach believes in him and trusts him," Khanye continued.
"And the way they are playing him as a winger is demanding, and he struggles with one vs one situations.
"Taking someone on you have to decide early, and you have to be convincing, and Mfundo is not that person; he wants to pass because he’s technically good.
“I think he will mature when he reaches 24 years. I’m not sure if they will be patient with him, and it will also depend on the coach keeping him and playing him consistently," he concluded.
Will Vilakazi rise to the occasion
On Friday, Vilakazi is expected to be in the starting team as Amakhosi play Durban City in the Premier Soccer League.
Another exemplary performance will surely win the trust of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.