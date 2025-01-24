BackpageSeth Willis'Message to Kaizer Chiefs, there's no warning!' Free Agents ready for 'David vs Goliath' combat knowing 'anything can happen'CupKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsKaizer ChiefsFree AgentsOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueThe third-tier outfit will be playing favourites Amakhosi in the Cup assignment scheduled for this weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs host Free Agents on SundayAmakhosi are favourites to advance in Cup tieAgents warn the Glamour BoysFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱