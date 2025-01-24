Olaitan Oladeru, Free AgentsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Message to Kaizer Chiefs, there's no warning!' Free Agents ready for 'David vs Goliath' combat knowing 'anything can happen'

CupKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsKaizer ChiefsFree AgentsOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer League

The third-tier outfit will be playing favourites Amakhosi in the Cup assignment scheduled for this weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs host Free Agents on Sunday
  • Amakhosi are favourites to advance in Cup tie
  • Agents warn the Glamour Boys
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱