Message sent to Miguel Cardoso by Bafana Bafana captain amid lack of Mamelodi Sundowns game time! - 'Don’t be surprised to see Neo Maema knocking on the door of the starting lineup.’
With key national team players absent, the midfielder had a chance to showcase his talent internationally after being sidelined at club level.
- Maema impresses in Chan qualifiers
- Kekana believes he will be back in the Downs XI
- Bafana advances after Egypt win