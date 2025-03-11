Neo Maema, Bafana Bafana, March 2025 Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Message sent to Miguel Cardoso by Bafana Bafana captain amid lack of Mamelodi Sundowns game time! - 'Don’t be surprised to see Neo Maema knocking on the door of the starting lineup.’

With key national team players absent, the midfielder had a chance to showcase his talent internationally after being sidelined at club level.

  • Maema impresses in Chan qualifiers
  • Kekana believes he will be back in the Downs XI
  • Bafana advances after Egypt win
