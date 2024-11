Sundowns clinched a 4-0 win over Chiefs, advancing to the Carling Knockout semi-finals, but coach Manqoba Mngqithi was left wanting more.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns capitalize but could have scored more

Coach Mngqithi praises the front three's impact

High-pressing tactics proved effective for Sundowns Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below