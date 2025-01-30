Mduduzi Shabalala pleads with Kaizer Chiefs teammates not 'to be jealous' of Relebohile Mofokeng & Mohau Nkota ahead of Soweto Derby - 'We need to be honest'
The Amakhosi starlet has expressed his appreciation for the two Buccaneers prospects and acknowledged their talents.
- Shabalala makes honest admission about Nkota & Mofokeng
- The Pirates duo have been impressive for Bucs this season
- Chiefs and the Buccaneers will face each other on Saturday