Innocent Maela & Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates & Yusuf Maart & Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Mduduzi Shabalala pleads with Kaizer Chiefs teammates not 'to be jealous' of Relebohile Mofokeng & Mohau Nkota ahead of Soweto Derby - 'We need to be honest'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesM. ShabalalaR. MofokengW. Duba

The Amakhosi starlet has expressed his appreciation for the two Buccaneers prospects and acknowledged their talents.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shabalala makes honest admission about Nkota & Mofokeng
  • The Pirates duo have been impressive for Bucs this season
  • Chiefs and the Buccaneers will face each other on Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match