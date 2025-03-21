'McCarthy must take over at Bafana Bafana after Hugo Broos! Still wondering what Benni saw in Kenya's Harambee Stars, but South Africa must support them' - Fans

The 47-year-old saw his team battle from two goals down to secure a point against the Scorpions in a six-goal thriller.

Coach Benni McCarthy saw his Harambee Stars team put up a brave fight to get a point against The Gambia in Group F's World Cup qualifier played in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday night.

It was the first game for the Bafana Bafana legend who took over as Kenya's head coach recently, succeeding Engin Firat who had stepped down late last year.

The majority of the fans in the country were happy with the spirit shown by Harambee Stars.

This is what they said as sampled by GOAL.