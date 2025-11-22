+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

‘Mbokazi must help Orlando Pirates win the CAF Champions League trophy first before leaving! Prison warder Dr Irvin Khoza will not set him free; Hopefully Mbekezeli will not become another Cassius Mailula in MLS, but we are still waiting for Relebohile Mofokeng to go to FC Barcelona’ - Fans

Reports suggest that the 20-year-old is a wanted man in Major League Soccer. That has divided opinion, with some fans saying it would be a career blunder while others feel it would be a good move for his progress. This comes as the centre-back, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, has been enjoying a terrific year of football, playing for both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to reports that Orlando Pirates central defender could sign for Chicago Fire.

    Mbokazi needed for Carking Knockout final

    We need this boy for the final. He helped us to arrive here - Esana Moshasha
    Khoza won't let him go

    I don't think the Prison warder (DR Khoza) will set him free - Anvy Rsa
    ​Pirates are not Sundowns

    Pirates are not Sundowns, Khoza will release him, we have many defenders - Zola Mokorwana
    Mbokazi must win Pirates Champions League first

    Yooo Mbokazi must win Pirates Caf Champions League first before leaving, Rele and Mbokazi must be on the legends list - Chris Abel Mahlalela
    He deserves to show the world his talent

    Let's hope the young man will have an opportunity to play abroad, he has done enough for Pirates in a short space. I would like to see him playing abroad, the way he defends and his passes , definitely he deserves to show the world his talents - Solomon Matsubane Mokgokolushi
    Advice from a Chiefs fan

    If the deal is good and the league is competitive enough Pirates must let him go. All the best to him from a Chiefs fan ✌️ - Mzomuhle T Mbhele

    Still waiting for Rele to join Barca

    We are still waiting for Rele to go to Barcelona - Raymond Elias

    MLS will be very unfortunate for Mbokazi

    It'll be very unfortunate for him, MLS has declined a lot of young talent, Look at Blom, there's other leagues he could perfectly feature and still maintain his Bafana spot - Polycarp Nkuna

    Wait for AFCON and World Cup before moving

    I would personally Wait for the AFCON and the World Cup and then make a move if I was in his shoes - House Plans

    Mbokazi handlers not making right decisions

    Whoever is managing the football matters of this young man is not making right decisions. A move now, especially to the US will jeopardise his chances of playing at the World Cup. Worse that he already missed the U20 Afcon and WC which could have improved his chances of playing in top leagues - Vutomi Ntsubane

    Khoza will be selfish to block Mbokazi

    We have a lot of depth it would selfish of Khoza to block this - Mantanga Phumlani

    Hopefully Mbokazi won't be another Mailula

    Hopefully he is not gonna be another Cassius Mailula story few games then loaned out - Malesela Less