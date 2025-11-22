‘Mbokazi must help Orlando Pirates win the CAF Champions League trophy first before leaving! Prison warder Dr Irvin Khoza will not set him free; Hopefully Mbekezeli will not become another Cassius Mailula in MLS, but we are still waiting for Relebohile Mofokeng to go to FC Barcelona’ - Fans

Reports suggest that the 20-year-old is a wanted man in Major League Soccer. That has divided opinion, with some fans saying it would be a career blunder while others feel it would be a good move for his progress. This comes as the centre-back, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, has been enjoying a terrific year of football, playing for both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana.