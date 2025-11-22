GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to reports that Orlando Pirates central defender could sign for Chicago Fire.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱
‘Mbokazi must help Orlando Pirates win the CAF Champions League trophy first before leaving! Prison warder Dr Irvin Khoza will not set him free; Hopefully Mbekezeli will not become another Cassius Mailula in MLS, but we are still waiting for Relebohile Mofokeng to go to FC Barcelona’ - Fans
Mbokazi needed for Carking Knockout finalWe need this boy for the final. He helped us to arrive here - Esana Moshasha
Khoza won't let him goI don't think the Prison warder (DR Khoza) will set him free - Anvy Rsa
Pirates are not Sundowns
Pirates are not Sundowns, Khoza will release him, we have many defenders - Zola Mokorwana
Mbokazi must win Pirates Champions League firstYooo Mbokazi must win Pirates Caf Champions League first before leaving, Rele and Mbokazi must be on the legends list - Chris Abel Mahlalela
He deserves to show the world his talentLet's hope the young man will have an opportunity to play abroad, he has done enough for Pirates in a short space. I would like to see him playing abroad, the way he defends and his passes , definitely he deserves to show the world his talents - Solomon Matsubane Mokgokolushi
Advice from a Chiefs fan
If the deal is good and the league is competitive enough Pirates must let him go. All the best to him from a Chiefs fan ✌️ - Mzomuhle T Mbhele
Still waiting for Rele to join Barca
We are still waiting for Rele to go to Barcelona - Raymond Elias
MLS will be very unfortunate for Mbokazi
It'll be very unfortunate for him, MLS has declined a lot of young talent, Look at Blom, there's other leagues he could perfectly feature and still maintain his Bafana spot - Polycarp Nkuna
Wait for AFCON and World Cup before moving
I would personally Wait for the AFCON and the World Cup and then make a move if I was in his shoes - House Plans
Mbokazi handlers not making right decisions
Whoever is managing the football matters of this young man is not making right decisions. A move now, especially to the US will jeopardise his chances of playing at the World Cup. Worse that he already missed the U20 Afcon and WC which could have improved his chances of playing in top leagues - Vutomi Ntsubane
Khoza will be selfish to block Mbokazi
We have a lot of depth it would selfish of Khoza to block this - Mantanga Phumlani
- Wydad AC
Hopefully Mbokazi won't be another Mailula
Hopefully he is not gonna be another Cassius Mailula story few games then loaned out - Malesela Less