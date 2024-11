The Brazilians crumbled in the final against newcomers Magesi FC, marking one of the biggest upsets in South African football this year.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain and current club ambassador Hlompho Kekana recently shared his thoughts on the shock loss to Magesi FC during the club's podcast.

South African supporters also took to social media to express their views on the unexpected defeat.

Here, GOAL delves into the reactions from fans and what it means for the Brazilians moving forward.