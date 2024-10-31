Manqoba Mngqithi goes full Pep Guardiola after Sundowns beat Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City 3-0: 'I like to watch their team'

After Sundowns’ impressive victory over the Citizens, Mngqithi had high praise for former Bafana Bafana hardman's team.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mngqithi lauds Cape Town City’s playing style

Shalulile and Ribeiro seal Sundowns’ victory

Sundowns shift focus from league to cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below