Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Manqoba Mngqithi goes full Pep Guardiola after Sundowns beat Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City 3-0: 'I like to watch their team'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsKnockout CupM. MngqithiE. TinklerP. ShalulileLucas Ribeiro

After Sundowns’ impressive victory over the Citizens, Mngqithi had high praise for former Bafana Bafana hardman's team.

  • Mngqithi lauds Cape Town City’s playing style
  • Shalulile and Ribeiro seal Sundowns’ victory
  • Sundowns shift focus from league to cup
