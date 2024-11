After a gritty win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, Mngqithi shares insights on his team's resilience, the upcoming Carling Knockout final against Magesi FC

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns secure spot in Carling Knockout final

Mngqithi credits second-half improvement in mobility

Magesi FC awaits in final showdown Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below