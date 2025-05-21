Mandla Ncikazi lauds Orlando Pirates youngsters Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Dladla & Simphiwe Selepe for frustrating desperate & experienced SuperSport United side - 'These human beings are amazing'
In recent seasons, the Buccaneers have carved themselves a reputation of producing quality players who turn themselves in the team's key figures.
- Pirates fielded a number of youngsters vs SSU
- They then bat Matsatsantsa
- Ncikazi hails his youngsters