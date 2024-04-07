Man Utd put on worst attacking display at Old Trafford in NINE years as Liverpool absolutely dominate first-half against Erik ten Hag's toothless team
Manchester United failed to record a shot on goal in the first half against Liverpool in their worst attacking showing at Old Trafford in nine years.
- Man Utd's worst PL first half at home since 2015
- Failed to register a single shot in the first half
- Luis Diaz handed Liverpool the lead