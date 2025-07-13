Man Utd's transfer deadline! Ruben Amorim tells Red Devils to wrap up Bryan Mbeumo deal before pre-season tour as saga drags on
Manchester United’s pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has hit a crucial phase, with head coach Ruben Amorim demanding the deal be completed before their pre-season tour begins on July 22. The Red Devils have already seen two bids rejected by the Bees and the Cameroonian forward is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with the drawn-out negotiations.
- Amorim sets July 22 deadline for Mbeumo transfer deal
- Brentford reject two bids - want at least £62.5 million
- Frustrated Mbeumo eager to seal switch