The Brazilians claimed the Premier Soccer League title with a game to spare and closed the race for the big trophy.

Mamelodi Sundowns won an eighth successive PSL title after beating Chippa United 3-0 at Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday.

It was coach Miguel Cardoso's first piece of silverware while in charge of the Brazilians.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Masandawana's triumph.