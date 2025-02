Masandawana are seemingly on course to grab their eighth consecutive top-tier crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns have opened a 12-point lead on top of the Premier Soccer League table; in the ongoing edition.

The closest challengers, Orlando Pirates, have 36 points from 15 games, three less than Masandawana.

However, in a recent interview, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro stated the huge gap between the teams doesn't necessarily portray the real picture.

Have a look at how the fans responded as sampled by GOAL.