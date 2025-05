Masandawana's chances of conquering the continent hang on a balance after sharing spoils in Mzansi.

Mamelodi Sundowns' concentration lapses allowed Pyramids to score in the stoppages and force a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Caf Champions League final staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

It was a disappointing end to the Premier Soccer League champions, who had dominated most of the game.

A section of the fans now believe their coach, Miguel Cardoso, is to blame for the draw.

Article continues below

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.