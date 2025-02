The Brazilians and the Buccaneers face off in a blockbuster clash that could determine the league title’s destination on Saturday, February 8.

With Sundowns holding a significant lead at the top of the table, Pirates will look to close the gap and keep the title race alive.

A win for either side would be monumental, while a draw could leave the title race delicately poised.

Here, GOAL breaks down the key talking points and battles ahead of this high-stakes encounter.

