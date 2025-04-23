Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Denis Onyango believes Al Ahly played it safe in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final - 'We hope they open the game in Cairo and it makes it easier for us'
Masandawana face a huge task away and must get a result to reach their first Champions League final since lifting the trophy in 2016.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Onyango confident of Egypt result
- Final spot within Sundowns' reach
- Zwane return boosts creativity