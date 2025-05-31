Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad Casablanca vs FC Porto, May 2025Wydad Casablanca
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch starts as Wydad AC record back-to-back defeats in 2025 Fifa Club World Cup warm-up matches against Benni McCarthy's former club & ex-Orlando Pirates coach suffers another Cup defeat

Some South African football personalities were involved in action across the African continent on Saturday.

  • Wydad played their second friendly before the CWC
  • They lost to Porto
  • Simba also exited from a Cup game
