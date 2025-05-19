Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso laughs off critics who doubted his title-winning credentials - 'People having doubts about me was never a problem; look at the journey'

The tactician led Masandawana to their eighth PSL title in a row and is on the verge of winning a Champions League trophy in his maiden campaign.

  • Cardoso is a PSL champion
  • Has led Sundowns top Caf CL final
  • His appointment was doubted
