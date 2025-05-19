Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso laughs off critics who doubted his title-winning credentials - 'People having doubts about me was never a problem; look at the journey'
The tactician led Masandawana to their eighth PSL title in a row and is on the verge of winning a Champions League trophy in his maiden campaign.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Cardoso is a PSL champion
- Has led Sundowns top Caf CL final
- His appointment was doubted
🟢📱