GOAL looks at the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season's winners and losers.

It’s been a season of twists, triumphs, and turbulence across South African football. From Kaizer Chiefs ending a decade-long trophy drought despite league struggles, to Mamelodi Sundowns chasing continental glory, the campaign delivered drama at every turn. Off the field, controversies and comebacks shaped the narrative, proving once again that in the Premier Soccer League, the action never stops.

GOAL runs through a list of the PSL 2024/25 winners and losers.