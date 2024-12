A late goal scored by an inform Iqraam Rayners earned Masandawana maximum points in Durban.

A late winner by Rayners on Tuesday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium earned Masandawana three points and extended Miguel Cardoso's unbeaten streak. The loss adds to the growing misery for Usuthu, leaving them with much to work on.

GOAL has compiled the best reactions, capturing the excitement and mixed feelings surrounding this PSL result.