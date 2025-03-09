Lucas Ribeiro and Rushwin Dortley, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

'Mamelodi Sundowns have already won against Sekhukhune United! Kaizer Chiefs are out of Nedbank Cup and everybody knows it, but things are always easy for Orlando Pirates' - Fans

The Cup Soweto Derby meeting has been avoided, but Masandawana could possibly face Amakhosi for the fourth time if they beat Babina Noko

The Nedbank Cup semi-final draw was conducted, with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoiding each other. Amakhosi beat Stellenbosch to reach the last eight, while Pirates needed penalties to secure their spot in the last four, where they will face Marumo Gallants.One game remains to determine the team that will host Nasreddine Nabi's side, as Mamelodi Sundowns' match against Sekhukhune United was postponed. GOAL has gathered responses highlighting the divided opinions on the situation.

