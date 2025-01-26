Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns & former Orlando Pirates star Lorch on his way to Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi address rumours linking Bafana Bafana forward with shock move to Naturena - 'We only make announcements'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsT. LorchKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsFree AgentsCupN. NabiMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando Pirates

The Glamour Boys have addressed rumours about the Sundowns star joining during the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Youngsters could benefit from the transfer
  • Lorch brings leadership and experience
  • Chiefs' season marked by inconsistency
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match