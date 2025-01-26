Mamelodi Sundowns & former Orlando Pirates star Lorch on his way to Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi address rumours linking Bafana Bafana forward with shock move to Naturena - 'We only make announcements'
The Glamour Boys have addressed rumours about the Sundowns star joining during the January transfer window.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Youngsters could benefit from the transfer
- Lorch brings leadership and experience
- Chiefs' season marked by inconsistency