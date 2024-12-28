Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach urges calm heads ahead of year's final game - 'In football, you must manage emotions well'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCI. RaynersRichards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRichards Bay

The Portuguese mentor has enjoyed a strong start with the Brazilians and urges his side to remain calm.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Late winner shows team resilience
  • Managing emotions improves game focus
  • Closing year with league dominance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱