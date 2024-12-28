Mamelodi Sundowns coach urges calm heads ahead of year's final game - 'In football, you must manage emotions well'

BackpageDumisani KoyanaMamelodi Sundowns coach urges calm heads ahead of year's final game - 'In football, you must manage emotions well'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCI. RaynersRichards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCRichards BayThe Portuguese mentor has enjoyed a strong start with the Brazilians and urges his side to remain calm.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLate winner shows team resilienceManaging emotions improves game focusClosing year with league dominanceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱