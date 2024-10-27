Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of 'hard working' Polokwane City ahead of PSL showdown with influential Appollis, Chauke and Matuludi stressing Masandawana mentor

Premier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane CityM. MngqithiR. WilliamsLucas RibeiroO. Appollis

The Brazilians face Rise and Shine, aiming to maintain their winning streak while keeping an eye on potential threats from their opponents.

  • Sundowns seek fifth league win in a row
  • Polokwane City poses man-to-man marking threat
  • Mngqithi confident Sundowns can handle any team
