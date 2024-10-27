Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of 'hard working' Polokwane City ahead of PSL showdown with influential Appollis, Chauke and Matuludi stressing Masandawana mentor
The Brazilians face Rise and Shine, aiming to maintain their winning streak while keeping an eye on potential threats from their opponents.
- Sundowns seek fifth league win in a row
- Polokwane City poses man-to-man marking threat
- Mngqithi confident Sundowns can handle any team