Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi voices concern about Carling Knockout final date - 'I don’t think the area where the final is put is fair to anyone'
With ten players on international duty, Mngqithi expresses concern over timing of the final against Magesi FC which is set just days after the break.
- Ten Sundowns players away on international duty
- Carling Knockout final set for November 23
- Mngqithi hopeful for refreshed, injury-free players