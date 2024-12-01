Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi insists 'there is no need to panic' after closing the gap on Orlando Pirates in PSL title race - 'Our focus is not on whether we are on top of the log or not'
The Brazilians' coach is not paying much attention to the PSL log standings at this stage of the season.
- Sundowns close the gap with Pirates
- Focus shifts to Caf Champions League challenge
- Goals remain: consistency, dominance, and titles