The Portuguese coach will take charge of his first pre-season at The Brazilians and will need to make sure he crosses of all the t's and dots all the i's to lay a solid foundation for the 2025/26 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to regroup next week as they kick off their pre-season preparations following a well-earned break after representing South Africa at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. With the 2025/26 campaign fast approaching, the Brazilians are expected to be active in the transfer market, looking to bolster their squad just like rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

At the heart of their ambitions lies unfinished business in the CAF Champions League - a competition that head coach Miguel Cardoso is determined to conquer. But before chasing continental glory, Cardoso will need to use the pre-season wisely to iron out tactical issues and ensure a solid foundation is laid for the season ahead. Join GOAL as we dive into what promises to be a crucial and intriguing pre-season for Sundowns.