Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso waters down weight of PSL clash against Orlando Pirates - 'Whatever happens, doesn’t close or open the championship'

The race for the league crown between Masandawana and the Buccaneers in the ongoing campaign has been tight as Bucs aim at halting the former's run.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns have won the last seven titles

It is more than a decade since Bucs last won PSL

Cardoso opines ahead of Saturday's clash Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱