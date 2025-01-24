Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso insists the Brazilians will approach their Nedbank Cup clash against minnows Sibanye Golden Stars 'in a very serious way' - 'We need to play with great respect'
The Portuguese is cautious about the opponents, emphasising the importance of not underestimating them and adopting a respectful approach.
- Sundowns coach respects all opponents
- Cardoso prepares players' attitude for matches
- Sibanye game tests fringe players