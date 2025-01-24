Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso insists the Brazilians will approach their Nedbank Cup clash against minnows Sibanye Golden Stars 'in a very serious way' - 'We need to play with great respect'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCR. WilliamsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sibanye Golden StarsSibanye Golden StarsCup

The Portuguese is cautious about the opponents, emphasising the importance of not underestimating them and adopting a respectful approach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns coach respects all opponents
  • Cardoso prepares players' attitude for matches
  • Sibanye game tests fringe players
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match