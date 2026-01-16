Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned! Orlando Pirates-linked Khuliso Mudau key to Brayan Leon's success at Tshwane giants as South Americans are 'often a miss'

To bolster their playing unit for the next crucial round of the Premier Soccer League, Mamelodi Sundowns have signed two players so far.

Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon are the latest signings, while Khulumani Ndamane has officially joined from TS Galaxy. Leon's signing followed a usual precedent by Sundowns; the Pretoria giants have always scoured the South American markets for talent.

Some of the South American players who have won the yellow jersey include Gastón Sirino, Ricardo Nascimento, José Ali Meza, Emiliano Tade, and Leonardo Castro. Others are Jorge Acuna, Bryan Aldave, Fabio Costa, Eduardo Ferreira, and Jose Torrealba.

And although some foreign players from that part of the world have come and made vital contributions, some remain gambles that never paid off.

With his signing, Leon has put himself in the limelight, with many waiting to see if he will do well or if he will flop like others who came before him.

Nedbank Cup-winning coach Dylan Kerr, has assessed the Leon signing and explained how he can be turned into a vital asset. According to the former Black Leopards coach, Khuliso Mudau, who is linked with a move to Orlando Pirates, holds the key to Leon's success at Sundowns.