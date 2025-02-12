Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Mamelodi Sundowns & Bafana Bafana star Modiba excited by upcoming assignments with Brazilians & national team - 'We play football to play in these kinds of tournaments'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCA. ModibaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Mpheni Home DefendersMpheni Home DefendersCupSouth Africa vs LesothoSouth AfricaLesothoWorld Cup Qualification CAFBenin vs South AfricaBenin

The utility player expressed his excitement about competing on big stages and representing his country, unfazed by the workload that comes with it.

  • Heavy fixture schedule for Modiba
  • Opportunity to impress overseas scouts
  • Also a key member for Bafana Bafana
