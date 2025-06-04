Mamelodi Sundowns 2024/25 season review: From PSL dominance to choking at Magesi and Pyramids in Carling Knockout & Caf Champions League

The Brazilians should have won a treble in the 2024/25 season, but their coaches did not get their tactics right in two cup finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns once again proved their dominance in the Premier Soccer League, cruising to an eighth consecutive league title and extending their record haul to 15 trophies. Yet, despite their riches and star-studded squad, the club’s cup campaigns this season were a bitter disappointment. Sundowns stumbled in two major cup competitions, failing to deliver when it mattered most - a stark contrast to their usual winning formula.

Much of this can be traced back to new head coach Miguel Cardoso, whose arrival was marked by confidence that soon veered into arrogance. Unlike previous managers, Cardoso seemed determined to reinvent the Sundowns style, shaking up a system that had brought so much success. Unfortunately, this experiment backfired, disrupting the team’s rhythm and leaving fans questioning whether his bold approach was a step too far for the Masandawana machine.

Here, GOAL looks at the season that was for the Brazilians.