Dikwena tsa Meetse are now in the final of a major tournament just two months into playing top-flight league football.

Magesi FC edged Richards Bay 1-0 at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium to reach the Carling Knockout final on Saturday.

The Limpopo-based side defied their underdog tag to get to the final of a trophy which saw Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates failing to reach.

This sparked some reaction from fans and GOAL ran through some of the comments.