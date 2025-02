Paris Saint-Germain have been busy as the Ligue 1 giants have handed contract extensions to head coach Luis Enrique and four star players.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luis Enrique signs new PSG contract through to 2027

Four first-team stars also sign renewals

Man Utd-linked Mendes extends until 2029 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱