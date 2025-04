Masandawana were frustrating against Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon in the continental outing staged in Mzansi.

Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw with the holders in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The hosts did not target any shots on target despite enjoying an 80 percent ball possession.

The majority of fans were not happy with the tactics employed by coach Miguel Cardoso.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.