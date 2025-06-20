Los Angeles FC vs Espérance Sportive de Tunis Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Red and Yellow's clash with the North American outfit as both sides meet in matchday two.

Elias Mokwana's Esperance Sportive de Tunis hope to collect their first win in the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup when they play Los Angeles in Group D's fixture that will be played in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The result will be vital for either team since it will determine whether the sides will continue their adventure or pack up and go home.

So far, the tide is favouring Flamengo and Chelsea, who claimed maximum points in their initial games.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Los Angeles and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.