The Mamelodi Sundowns loanee has been a standout for Wydad Casablanca, impressing with strong performances against Man City and Juventus.

Thembinkosi Lorch has become a major talking point thanks to his standout performances for Wydad Casablanca at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 31-year-old added to his growing influence by netting Wydad’s only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday, 22 June.

With fans buzzing about his display on the global stage, GOAL takes a look at the social media reactions surrounding Lorch’s impact.