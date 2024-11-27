Long-range specialist Hlompho Kekana heaps praise on Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota after his thunderbolt goal in Caf Champions League debut - 'I get goosebumps'
The former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper has been impressed by the Buccaneers academy graduate after his eye-catching performance in Algeria.
- Kekana praises Nkota after great performance in Caf CL match
- The young star scored brace in his Caf interclub debut
- He is poised to have a bright future in football