Mohau Nkota, Orlando Pirates
Clifton Mabasa

Long-range specialist Hlompho Kekana heaps praise on Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota after his thunderbolt goal in Caf Champions League debut - 'I get goosebumps'

CAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCR BelouizdadJ. RiveiroOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC

The former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper has been impressed by the Buccaneers academy graduate after his eye-catching performance in Algeria.

  • Kekana praises Nkota after great performance in Caf CL match
  • The young star scored brace in his Caf interclub debut
  • He is poised to have a bright future in football
