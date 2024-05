Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk admits future under Arne Slot is 'scary' as post-Jurgen Klopp era begins Virgil van DijkJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier League

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is set to take over at Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp and the Reds' captain Virgil van Dijk has given his opinion on the switch.