Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2024-25
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool respond to huge Darwin Nunez offer from Al-Hilal as Saudi giants eye Uruguayan forward to replace Neymar

LiverpoolD. NunezTransfersNeymarAl HilalPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Liverpool have reportedly responded to a massive bid from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal for out-of-favour striker Darwin Nunez.

  • Liverpool rejected Al-Hilal's verbal offer for Nunez
  • Have set a price tag on the striker
  • Al-Hilal want Nunez to replace Neymar
