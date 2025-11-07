Liverpool identify centre-back target after Giovanni Leoni injury blow as Reds consider alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck

While there was a huge sense of relief that captain Virgil van Dijk signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool earlier this year, Arne Slot's team are not blessed with centre-back options. Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign a new deal, with his current terms set to expire in 2026 amid links with Real Madrid. In mid-August, the Merseyside outfit forked out around £30 million ($41m) on teenage Parma talent Leoni as a potential star of the future. This season would have been about bedding in the youngster and giving him game time here and there, while still being behind Van Dijk and Konate in the pecking order. But just over a month after his Anfield switch, the Italy Under-19 international suffered a serious injury against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, meaning Liverpool were somewhat short defensively.

Soon after the injury in late September, Slot told reporters: "He is not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL and it means he will be out for a year. Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game... it's very hard to take the positive side. There's never a positive side - but you always try to look at a positive side and that is that he is still so young, so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that."

Their inability to sign Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi seemed to be coming back to bite them here.