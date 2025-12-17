+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Let the man work: Hugo Broos has given Bafana Bafana identity, results and hope! Now the nation must give him trust

South African football has never been short on opinions, outrage or drama - but as Bafana Bafana march toward the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco, the noise around the Belgian has reached a fever pitch. From squad selection debates to player controversies, the veteran coach remains unshaken.

Hugo Broos arrived in South Africa as a man with a plan - not a politician, not a pleaser, not a coach seeking applause. And yet, since taking the Bafana Bafana job, he has delivered results that South African football had not tasted in over two decades.   

Bronze at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. A calm, almost effortless qualification for AFCON 2025. A historic return to the FIFA World Cup stage. A new generation of fearless youngsters. And still, the noise grows louder.  

Here, GOAL build’s the case to turn down the volume and let the 73-year-old do the work out in Morocco.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    The noise, the narratives and the never‑ending drama

    South African football has always been a noisy ecosystem, a place where passion fuels debate, where every fan becomes an expert and where every decision is met with a tidal wave of opinion. But over the past year, the conversation around Hugo Broos has shifted from spirited discussion to something far more chaotic. It has become a theatre of extremes, a space where nuance is drowned out by instant outrage and where every moment is magnified beyond reason.  

    Every squad announcement now feels like a national event. Before the list is even fully read, social media erupts with accusations, theories and emotional reactions. Every omission is framed as a personal slight. Sometimes inclusions are treated as favouritism. And every comment Broos makes, whether honest, blunt or simply misinterpreted, is clipped, circulated and weaponised. 

    From the Mbekezeli Mbokazi saga to the relentless criticism of his “European bluntness,” the opinions on the Belgian have been varying.

    But the truth is far less dramatic. Broos is not here to charm anyone. He is not here to win hearts with soundbites or to play politics with selections. He is here for one purpose: to build a winning national team. And while the noise around him has grown deafening, his results have spoken with a clarity that no press conference could ever match. In a footballing landscape long defined by inconsistency, emotional swings and administrative turbulence, Broos has delivered something rare - stability. That alone should earn him the breathing room to take South Africa to the AFCON podium.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Bronze at AFCON 2023 wasn’t luck

    When Bafana Bafana secured third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the country celebrated, but not everyone understood the depth of the achievement. For some, it was a pleasant surprise. For others, a nostalgic reminder of past glories. But for those who looked closely, it was something far more significant: evidence of a team built on structure, discipline and tactical clarity.

    This was not a fairy‑tale run. It was not a miracle tournament where everything fell into place by chance. It was the product of a coach who instilled a clear identity in a team that had been drifting for years. Broos crafted a side that defended with intelligence, countered with purpose and played with a unity that transcended individual brilliance. For the first time in a generation, Bafana looked like a team that understood itself; its strengths, its limitations and its path to victory.    

    The bronze medal was not a lucky break. It was a blueprint. A sign that South Africa could compete with Africa’s elite not through hope, but through method. It should have been recognised as the beginning of a new era - a foundation on which to build, not a peak to nostalgically admire.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Qualification for AFCON 2025 was calm and controlled

    South Africa’s qualification for AFCON 2025 was almost unrecognisable compared to the chaos of previous campaigns. Gone were the frantic calculators, the last‑minute permutations, the desperate prayers for other teams to drop points. Instead, Broos’ side moved through the qualifiers with a calm, almost businesslike efficiency.

    They didn’t lose. They didn’t wobble. They didn’t flirt with disaster. They simply handled their assignments with the composure of a team that expected to qualify, not one hoping for a miracle. This is what real progress looks like: not fireworks, not drama, not emotional rollercoasters, but competence. Quiet, steady, reliable competence.

    In a country where football has often been synonymous with crisis management, this shift should have been celebrated as a breakthrough. Broos didn’t just guide Bafana to AFCON. He normalised the idea that qualifying should be standard, not spectacular. That alone marks a cultural shift.  

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Return to the FIFA World Cup: Achievement that should have silenced every doubter

    Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate test of a national coach’s ability. It demands consistency, tactical intelligence, mental resilience and the capacity to navigate pressure at every turn. Broos passed that test emphatically. South Africa’s return to the global stage is not just a sporting milestone - it is a statement of intent.    

    It signals that Bafana Bafana are no longer passengers in African football. They are competitors. Contenders. A team with ambition, direction and a renewed sense of identity. This achievement alone should have ended the debates, the nitpicking, the endless questioning of his methods. Instead, the noise persisted, as if success itself was not enough to shift the narrative.

    But the World Cup qualification stands as the clearest evidence that Broos has built something sustainable. Something real. Something that deserves patience, respect and space to grow.

  • Tylon Smith, South Africa U20, May 2025Backpage

    The youth revolution: Broos is building a team for today and tomorrow

    Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Broos’ tenure is his commitment to youth. While critics fixate on who was left out, Broos has quietly invested in a new generation of players who will define South African football for the next decade. Youngsters with pace, intelligence, hunger and fearlessness. Players unburdened by the weight of past failures or the politics that have long clouded national team selection.

    This is long‑term thinking, something South African football has desperately lacked over the past few years. Broos is not simply preparing for the next match or the next tournament. He is building a pipeline. A foundation. A future. And futures are fragile. They require patience. They require trust. They require space to grow without being suffocated by noise.   

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Broos has earned your trust, South Africa!

    Broos has delivered results, stability and a vision. He has given Bafana Bafana an identity, a direction and a sense of purpose. He has earned the right to work without constant interference, without the endless drama, without the knee‑jerk outrage that has become so common.

    South Africa asked for progress. He delivered it. Now the country must deliver something in return: trust. Not blind loyalty. Not silence. Just the space for a coach who has proven his worth to continue building the team he believes can take South African football forward.

    Broos has done his part. It’s time for the nation to do theirs. 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

