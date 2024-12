This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

LA Galaxy send MLS Cup MVP Gaston Brugman to Nashville less than a month after championship win LA Galaxy Nashville SC G. Brugman Major League Soccer The Los Angeles club traded the center midfielder for Nashville's Sean Davis, who made 25 appearances last season

Acquired Sean Davis in return

Brugman was named MLS Cup MVP after Riqui Puig injury