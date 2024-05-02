Kyle Walker's mistress Lauryn Goodman to be blocked from getting close to England squad at Euro 2024 as Three Lions bosses attempt to stop her purchasing tickets after threatening to travel with Man City star's son
Lauryn Goodman, the mistress of Manchester City star Kyle Walker, will reportedly be blocked from acquiring Euro 2024 tickets down official channels.
- Defender fathered two children with influencer
- Has four kids with wife Annie Kilner
- Potential for distractions at major tournament